Eleven years ago, when I was just a little girl with a big dream, I had to call myself Colin and pretend to be a boy so that I could step inside a boxing ring. I was nine and girls were not allowed to box at the famous Repton Boys Club in east London. All these years later I am so happy that the girl who called herself Colin, and tried to disguise her real identity, has arrived in Tokyo to fight for Team GB in the Olympic Games. It’s been quite a journey.