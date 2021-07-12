Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Homeless population at higher risk during high temperatures

By Arlette Yousif
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 17 days ago
Sweltering temperatures could have life-threatening consequences - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures rise, so do heat-related health risks. A danger to all, but especially the homeless population. Crossroads Mission is doing its part to keep up with the rising digits as well as the number of people they help each day.

Most of the people showing up at the mission lately are trying to stay cool.

"Almost all of the people that we are serving now, we are serving because of how hot it is. I expect that just through this week and next week the numbers will increase as the temperatures go up," says Crossroads Mission CEO Myra Garlit.

Crossroads Mission and 2nd Chance Thrift Store are both open as cooling stations for the community, not just the displaced.

While recent water donations have helped the mission tremendously, the need is still there.

"The numbers may not seem that large, but when you’re providing water and we need to keep them hydrated every day, it turns out that we use a lot of water," explains Garlit.

The mission has also been canvassing the area and providing food and water to the homeless who don't want to go to the shelter. Concerned citizens and first responders also lend a helping hand.

"On an average week, we will respond to anywhere from one to five cases that are specifically mentioned to be heat-illness or possible dehydration," says Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Erfert.

Erfert says the highest number of heat-related illness calls received in one week is 22, which was during the hottest week in June.

"Nausea, headache… in fact, headache is one of the first signs that you encounter. Excessive sweating, excessive thirst and that might go beyond that," explains Erfert.

Beyond that to confusion, unconsciousness, and even life-threatening heat-stroke.

If you would like to donate water to Crossroads Mission, you can contact them directly.

The post Homeless population at higher risk during high temperatures appeared first on KYMA .

