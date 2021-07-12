Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

100 Thieves Announces Gucci Collaboration, Set To Launch July 19

estnn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article100 Thieves and Gucci team up for an exclusive apparel collaboration. The California-based esports organization — 100 Thieves — has inked its first marquee clothing collaboration with Gucci. Due to launch on July 19, the 100 Thieves x Gucci partnership brings a one-of-a-kind item to fans of both companies. Gucci is an established worldwide clothing brand. Meanwhile, 100 Thieves has made significant strides in the apparel department over the last few years.

estnn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Thieves#Nadeshot#Thieves Foundations#House#Estnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Esports
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionHollywood Reporter

House of Gucci

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Transform Into Mr. and Mrs. Gucci. The Guccis have arrived in style in MGM’s first trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci. The true-crime drama centers on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci (Adam…
Businessmartechseries.com

SOCi Acquires Brandify – Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally

Transaction deepens SOCi’s Local Search Leadership and Expertise. , a leading all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, announced it has acquired Brandify, an industry-leading provider of location-based digital marketing solutions with nearly 25 years of experience. The acquisition brings additional functionality to the SOCi platform and market-leading search expertise to the SOCi team. With the combination, SOCi solidifies its position as the largest localized marketing platform globally, with more than three million locations under management. The deal also strengthens SOCi’s relationship with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp and others. The combined business will operate under the SOCi brand.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Crew Welcomes "Summer Skye" As August Exclusive

The next addition to Fortnite’s monthly subscription has been revealed. Epic Games officially introduced “Summer Skye” as the latest exclusive Fortnite Crew set. The popular Battle Royale’s first-ever monthly subscription service began late last year, and each passing month featured a limited-time cosmetic set for players to enjoy. Crew subscribers have seen everything from original concepts to superheroes and supervillains such as Loki and Green Arrow.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Grateful Dead Launch New Levi's Collaboration of Tees and Accessories

Skulls, roses, dancing bears and, of course, tie-dye — Grateful Dead has teamed up with Levi’s for a new summer collection inspired by the band’s most iconic motifs. The Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration, which Dead Heads can finally shop at Levi’s stores and online starting today, takes inspiration from the group’s legendary live performances and artwork, and includes a mix of tees, long-sleeve graphic tops, denim jackets, bucket hats and other accessories.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite x Ariana Grande Collaboration Concert Is All But Confirmed

The Fortnite x Ariana Grande crossover gains steam with leaked live event posters. It seems almost redundant at this point to reiterate how skilled Epic Games is at securing Fortnite collaborations. Fans of the game have witnessed everything from a Travis Scott concert to an exclusive Star Wars live event over the last few years. The number of map and cosmetic crossovers are also noteworthy in their own right. Just when you thought Epic Games had done it all, leaks from early this morning revealed a colossal development in the making, involving pop icon Ariana Grande.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

sacai X ACRONYM Collaboration Officially Launching in January 2022

After rumors of a collaboration between sacai founder Chitose Abe and ACRONYM‘s Errolson Hugh first surfaced last week, Hugh confirmed the collection in a set of Instagram posts on Monday. “sacai ACRONYM collection launching January 2022,” Hugh wrote alongside images of the forthcoming collection and more details about the men’s...
Businessdotesports.com

Off the heels of its Gucci collab, 100 Thieves names Lexus as next luxury brand partner

100 Thieves has added another impressive partner to its list, announcing Lexus as its first luxury auto partner just days after revealing a clothing collaboration with Gucci. The organization announced its new partner with a short video of four of its content creators, Valkyrae, Enable, Yassuo, and Fuslie, stepping out of a Lexus. The 100 Thieves content house will be renamed the Lexus Content House, and Valkyae and Fuslie are now Lexus ambassadors.
Businessinvenglobal.com

100 Thieves announces Lexus as official automative partner

LOS ANGELES (July 23, 2021) – 100 Thieves and Lexus have officially announced their sponsorship, making Lexus the first luxury auto partner of 100 Thieves. Lexus seeks to attract the next generation of Lexus buyers by connecting to 100 Thieves' ever-growing audience of gamers. As the entitlement sponsor, the 100...
Apparel927theblock.com

HHW Gaming: Gucci x 100 Thieves Team Up For Limited $2,500 Gaming-Punched Backpack

The worlds of high fashion and gaming collide once again with this latest collaboration. Gucci has unveiled its limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the Drake co-owned Los Angeles-based eSports gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves. The collection features a numbered series of 200 backpacks from Gucci’s sustainable Off The...
Drinksartplugged.co.uk

1800 TEQUILA LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH DANIEL CORDAS

Calling all footwear fashionistas that want to dial-up their streetwear sneaker game and follow in the footsteps of Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Floyd Mayweather and Stormzy; courtesy of a new collaboration between the most awarded tequila in the world, 1800 Tequila and leading bespoke hand painting artist Daniel Cordas – 1800 x Daniel Cordas.
Businessmxdwn.com

Gucci Partners with 100 Thieves in Newest High Fashion Gaming Collaboration

Collaborations between gaming companies and high-end fashion companies have been becoming more numerous as gaming becomes more luxurious in popular culture. Highly respected and sought after brands like Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga have recently released gaming collaborations, and the newest one that dropped earlier today, July 19, was a partnership between Gucci and 100 Thieves, a gaming and lifestyle brand.
Advocacydevops.com

Cleantech Nonprofit Earthshot Announces New Platform & Launch of Video Game Concept in Collaboration with Celebrity Chef Ron Duprat

Programming Designed to Influence and Inspire a Greener Future for All. Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2021 — Today, Earthshot, a disruptive 501c3 non-profit inspiring climate change action, announced their updated platform to change the narrative on climate change in addition to the launch of a video game concept in collaboration with Bravo’s Top Chef contestant, Chef Ron Duprat. This update ties into the organization’s ultimate goal of presenting people with a positive vision of the future using exciting new cleantech as the base, and inspiring people to act to battle climate change.
ApparelHighsnobiety

100 Thieves x Gucci Backpack Release Date, Price, Info

Buy: Gucci's website and Beverly Hills flagship for $2,500 apiece. Editor's Notes: Fashion and gaming are inextricably intertwined, this much we already knew, but Gucci is really doubling down on its mission to align with gamers. With Roblox and Tennis Clash already under its Double G belt, Gucci announced a surprise partnership with 100 Thieves last week and is already rolling out an accompanying accessory to tease the complete collaborative capsule.
Technologygizmochina.com

POCO X3 GT launch date set for July 28

POCO has scheduled an event for July 23 in India to unveil the POCO F3 GT in the country. According to the brand, it will be holding yet another conference in Malaysia on July 28 to announce the POCO X3 GT. The upcoming POCO F3 GT and POCO X3 GT...
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Announcing the Launch of the Live Announcer Website

LiveAnnouncer.com Was Created with the Needs of Meeting Planners and Event Producers in Mind. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Tony Pasquale, an award-winning voice talent, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Live Announcer website that will help professionals easily reach and hire him for events.
Businessmartechseries.com

Canon, Inc. and IBM Launch Collaboration in Entertainment and the Arts in Japan

Two Companies to Make Video Content Creation More Accessible with Volumetric Video Technology. IBM and Canon, Inc. announced that, starting in July, the two companies will start a new collaboration to make high-quality digital video content creation more accessible with the use of volumetric video technology in entertainment and the arts through a joint go-to-market effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy