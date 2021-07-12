100 Thieves Announces Gucci Collaboration, Set To Launch July 19

The Fortnite x Ariana Grande crossover gains steam with leaked live event posters. It seems almost redundant at this point to reiterate how skilled Epic Games is at securing Fortnite collaborations. Fans of the game have witnessed everything from a Travis Scott concert to an exclusive Star Wars live event over the last few years. The number of map and cosmetic crossovers are also noteworthy in their own right. Just when you thought Epic Games had done it all, leaks from early this morning revealed a colossal development in the making, involving pop icon Ariana Grande.