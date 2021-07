Two years ago the Columbus Blue Jackets saw two of their biggest stars walk in free agency. This time, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen got his money's worth. Friday night, shortly before the 2021 NHL entry draft began, the Blue Jackets traded star defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks. Jones, who has one year left on his six-year contract with a $5.4 million cap hit, had previously informed Columbus brass that he would not sign a contract extension to stay with the team on a long-term deal. The only option the Jackets had was to trade him, and he had a 10-team no-trade list. But the Blackhawks weren't on that and have now offered him a massive extension.