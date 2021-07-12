Meme Monday 7/12: A Bit Drafty in Here
Welcome to the latest edition of Meme Monday. To recap the past week things have been on the rise according to Manager Torey Lovullo which is good because I was thinking my eyes where telling my brain that the team is not improving and that the D-backs were still the worst team in baseball. Ever. Thanks Torey for clearing that up for me. On the injury side, the Hammy-Bug has taken hold of Asdrubal Cabrera and he now joins the other 417 D-backs that are suffering the same ailment this season. Beginning today The D-backs have earned themselves a four-day break in observance of All Stars. We will all likely benefit mentally and physically from this break in D-backs baseball.www.azsnakepit.com
Comments / 0