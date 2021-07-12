Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Meme Monday 7/12: A Bit Drafty in Here

By edbigghead
azsnakepit.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest edition of Meme Monday. To recap the past week things have been on the rise according to Manager Torey Lovullo which is good because I was thinking my eyes where telling my brain that the team is not improving and that the D-backs were still the worst team in baseball. Ever. Thanks Torey for clearing that up for me. On the injury side, the Hammy-Bug has taken hold of Asdrubal Cabrera and he now joins the other 417 D-backs that are suffering the same ailment this season. Beginning today The D-backs have earned themselves a four-day break in observance of All Stars. We will all likely benefit mentally and physically from this break in D-backs baseball.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torey Lovullo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meme
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Trade Rumors: Strong odds to land a 3-time Cy Young winner?

Jul 18, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. It’s Trade Deadline season and the trade rumors surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers are swirling. The latest...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade White Sox must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs went from contenders in the National League Centrals to sellers in a couple of weeks. After a string of losses, they have decisions to make with many players, specifically Kris Bryant. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner. The Cubs will be floating Bryant around to get some return of investment, especially since Bryant is almost certainly set to hit free agency in the offseason.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joey Votto, Patrick Sandoval, Daulton Varsho

Friday represents the final chance for MLB teams to make a trade. While the waiver wire remains open for fantasy managers beyond July, time is also running out on them to add some unheralded difference-makers. The top hitter and pitcher highlighted have appeared here multiple times before. Both will no...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers Have Inquired About Josh Donaldson, Trevor Story

The Milwaukee Brewers have "checked in" with the Minnesota Twins on third baseman Josh Donaldson and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and The Score. However, Heyman noted that a Twins-Brewers agreement for Donaldson "seems like a long shot" considering the money left on the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Potential Landing Spot for Eric Hosmer?

The Milwaukee Brewers need some help at first base, and rumor has it that there is a well-known first baseman available for trade at the Trade Deadline. The San Diego Padres are rumored to be looking to cut cap space after making a deal for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers' Christian Yelich, Jace Peterson go on COVID-19 IL

The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening but will be without two familiar faces for more than just a few games. Per Adam McCalvy of the MLB website, Brewers star left fielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus even though he is considered fully vaccinated. Infielder Jace Peterson was later added to the COVID-19 IL following contact-tracing protocols.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves acquire veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league first baseman Mason Bern. The club announced the move around 1 a.m. Saturday morning following another tough loss in extra innings to the Tampa Bay Rays to fall to 44-46 on the year.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays trade target: 3B/LF Kris Bryant

The Tampa Bay Rays made the first major move of the trade deadline season when they added designated hitter Nelson Cruz, but they might not be done in adding where they can. Their name has been connected as a team that has had interest in almost every notable name on the trade block.
MLBSportsGrid

Javier Baez Scratched from Cubs Lineup Tuesday

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez is scratched from Tuesday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds due to a heel injury. Baez last played in the Cubs’ July 25, 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 0-for-4. He pinch-hit in Monday’s 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds, hitting the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. A regular fixture in the Cubs’ lineup, Baez has appeared in 90 games, slashing .245/.289/.483 with 22 home runs. His 22 home runs tie him with Max Muncy, Eduardo Escobar, Adolis Garcia, Jared Walsh, Rhys Hoskins, Adam Duvall, and Pete Alonso.
MLBBleacher Report

Starling Marte Reportedly Traded from Marlins to Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Starling Marte is on the move again. Less than a year after Marte was traded to Miami by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Marlins shipped the 32-year-old to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the A's will send Jesus Luzardo to...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Orioles Reportedly Listening On Trey Mancini; Should Red Sox Pursue Him?

An obvious need for the Boston Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline is improved first base depth, be that as a full-time starter or capable platoon player. On paper, Trey Mancini makes a lot of sense. And wouldn’t you know it, the miles-out-of-the-playoff-picture Baltimore Orioles are getting calls on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy