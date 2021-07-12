Cancel
On TikTok, the “CEO of Chai” is Making Tea—And Spilling It Too

By Zinara Rathnayake
Bon Appétit
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Wilson says that if you are bored at home, “forget that chai tea latte from Starbucks.” In a TikTok video from April 2020, he shows how to do the “real thing,” crushing cardamom and nutmeg, boiling them in milk, adding tea leaves, and stirring until he sees the “color of a happy brown boy.” The video went viral, garnering over 889,000 views. Two weeks later, the 30-year-old Californian pastor-turned-TikTok star had over 20,000 followers on the platform. Just over a year after that, with more than 200,000 followers and 4 million likes, Wilson considers himself the “CEO of chai.” In his clips, he makes the tea from scratch while tackling topics like the BLM movement or Asian American hate. “When the Atlanta spa shootings happened, I made a video,” he says. “I crushed cinnamon and brewed chai while talking about Asian American violence in the United States in the name of ‘bad religion.’ This is part of my activism. It’s informed by my faith.”

www.bonappetit.com

