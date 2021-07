Kate Hudson gave 2-year-old Rani a precious ‘mom hug’ as the mother-daughter duo danced together in the ocean. Watch the sweet moment!. Kate Hudson, 42, held daughter Rani, 2, close as the pair went for a dip in the ocean on Friday, July 23. The Almost Famous actress lovingly cradled her youngest child, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, while lightly dancing in the water in a video shared to Instagram. Kate sported a bikini and large blue hat to protect herself from the sunlight while tightly holding little Rani for what the actress referred to as a “mom hug.” How cute!