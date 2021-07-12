Special Summer Reading Event At Milford Public Library

MILFORD — Join Milford Public Library staff for Didgeridoo Down Under, a virtual program starting Monday, July 12. The program is available from July 12-17 via Zoom link. Sign up at any circulation desk to receive link. Join as Rob Thomas plays an assortment of didgeridoos and introduces viewers to the unique sounds of Australia. Learn about the animals from the outback from koala’s to kangaroos, the history of the didgeridoo, and Aboriginal culture. He combines music, culture, comedy and storytelling to educate about the wonderful land of Australia. Plan to watch the Zoom program with the whole family.