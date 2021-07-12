Cancel
Olivia Jade Reacts to Gossip Girl's Jab at Her Parents' College Admission Scandal

Cover picture for the articleIt comes as no surprise that the current reboot of Gossip Girl, a series self-styled as a razor-sharp commentary on the zeitgeist, would be filled with many a reference to real-life scandals of the one percent. There is undoubtedly much material to choose from in this domain, one of the latest being Operation Varsity Blues, the stunning college admissions scandal (the largest ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice) that felled dozens of rich, scheming parents around the country, including Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (and also the formerly A-list actors Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy).

