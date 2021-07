Under embargo: The ending of the game, from the final dungeon onward. Fifteen hours into “Skyward Sword HD,” I finally, conclusively lost my grip. Around that mark, the game’s hero, Link, is tasked with rotating two windmills to face a tower — a fairly basic puzzle, mostly premised on deciphering veiled instructions. The first windmill turns without a hitch. But at the second, there’s a problem. A key component of the turning mechanism is missing. Worse yet, all of this takes place in the cozy hamlet of Skyloft, on an island which hovers, suspended, in the sky. The part you’re looking for likely fell off the edge, plummeting to the earth below.