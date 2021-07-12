This Dramatic Renovation in Portugal Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat
In the former Puppeteers’ Quarter of Sintra, Portugal, REDO Architects sets the stage for an enchanting home that blends old and new. In the foothills of the Sintra Mountains sits the Puppeteers House, which REDO Architects designed for a family with strong ties to the city. "Our client was the grandson of the local puppeteer whom the Puppeteers’ Quarter was initially built for," says lead architect Diogo Figueiredo. "He decided to renovate two of the area’s abandoned houses for his family to live in, and he challenged us with connecting the spaces and reimagining a new interior layout."www.dwell.com
