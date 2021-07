A venture led by apartment developer Draper & Kramer has acquired a Lincoln Park property that housed the Royal George Theatre until the pandemic forced it to shutter. The buyers paid $7.1 million for the site at 1633-1641 N. Halstead St., according to Crain’s. The deal for the 26,000-square-foot lot closed last month. The building had been the Royal George Theatre’s home since 1984, but the coronavirus ended its long run.