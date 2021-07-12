Apex Legends Developers Apparently Added a Secret Octane Buff
Apex Legends players have confirmed that developers snuck in a buff to Octane's health regeneration. Apex Legends players have alleged for months that Octane somehow ended up on the receiving end of a secret buff following his overhaul in Season 7. As one of the earliest legends added to the game, it's no surprise that Octane eventually needed a do-over as the title progressed in content and popularity. Part of the changes included a minor increase in Octane's Stim healing from 0.5 to 1.0 hit points per second (HP/s).www.dbltap.com
