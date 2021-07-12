Apex Legends Developers Apparently Added a Secret Octane Buff

Rumors say his mother is the moon, and his father is a moth… but who is Seer really? Seer is the Season 10: Emergence Legend. His real name is Obi, but like most of the other Legends, he goes by a different codename in the games. Seer as a child was born with a special gift: Eyes that see the world differently and can even change the world around him. However, his gifts are also said to be a curse.