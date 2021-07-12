2021 MLB Draft: Kansas City Royals select Alabama 2B Peyton Wilson

Record: 39-55 Rank: Fifth in AL Central, 18 games back. This should not be even a mild surprise. While promising prospects like Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch are just getting their careers started, the Royals are not at a stage to supplement their prospects with major league talent. They are not a team that should be looking at just rentals, either. The Royals should be trying to deal players with term if possible, to maximize the return. There is not exactly a shortage of sellers this year, meaning that there will be a bit of sellers competition.