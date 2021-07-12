Cancel
Houston, TX

Report: Former Rockets CEO Tad Brown to become Sixers' top executive

By Adam Spolane
 17 days ago
Former Rockets CEO Tad Brown has reportedly agreed to become the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. Brown, who had been with the Rockets since 2002 and spent the last 15 years as the team's CEO, announced he'd be stepping down from his position at the end of the 2020-21 season in April. He represented the Rockets on the NBA's Board of Governors. Both the 76ers and Devils are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.

