MTV Documentary Films Sets July 30 Release Date for Sundance Hit 'Sabaya'

An original new series about Beatles legend Paul McCartney finally has a UK release date. The six-part series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, features a “rare” and “in-depth” interview with McCartney, in which he discusses his career as part of The Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo work. It will be released on Disney Plus on 25 August 2021. The show, which was shown in the US on Hulu, sees music producer Rick Rubin interviewing McCartney across six episodes. Made by programme makers Endeavour Content, Disney Plus said the Star Original series “explores music and creativity in...