A New York woman played the role of lifeguard in her own pool, but it wasn't a person she pulled to safety — it was a baby deer struggling to stay afloat. The backyard for the Cifuni family in New City is usually a calm and relaxing place, but that was interrupted Saturday afternoon when the unexpected visitor showed up at the pool. Danielle Cifuni said she heard a splash and expected to see one of the family dogs in the swimming pool, but instead discovered the baby deer struggling to swim.