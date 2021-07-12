The Worst Chick-Fil-A Menu Item Might Surprise You
We all know what Chick-fil-A does well. The year of various chicken sandwich launches was inspired by an attempt Popeye's made to take part of the market Chick-fil-A has dominated. However, no menu has deep fried the platonic ideal of a contented coronary, so instead of focusing on what we already know, we thought we'd ask what Chick-fil-A offers that does not inspire the fanatical worship it commands. We polled 649 U.S. residents to find out which food you find least appetizing from the famous chicken chain.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0