The imprisonment of the ‘Lucky Family': How Chinese authorities detained and sentenced a whole birthday party
In January 2018, Nauryzbai Izbasar invited over a dozen of his childhood friends and their families to his daughter’s birthday party via a WeChat group called “Lucky Family”. The party, celebrated in a remote village in China’s Xinjiang region, was a happy occasion to meet and laugh. More than three years later, we can shed light on what went wrong in the aftermath of the event.globalvoices.org
