Danielle Staub Says Margaret Josephs Is “The Hugest Problem With The Entire Cast” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Slams Margaret For Being “An Instigator With A Lot Of Legal Problems” And Shades Teresa Giudice’s Intelligence

Does anyone out there miss Danielle Staub ? I didn’t think so. Now does Danielle miss us? Absolutely. Desperate for any screen time, she recently appeared in a short series of interviews on The Housewife and The Hustler . For those of you who don’t know, THATH is a documentary about Erika Bamboozle Jayne and husband Tom Girardi’s alleged well, bamboozling .

So what does Danielle have to do with Erika ? Nothing really. Danielle’s only real contribution to the conversation was talking about that one time she was on Watch What Happens Live with Erika. Oh and they both worked at Shakers. Just not at the same time. Riveting, I know. But Danielle just can’t pass up any opportunity to talk about anything really. So I’m sure she jumped at the chance to trash her old castmates from Real Housewives of New Jersey . For someone who hasn’t been on the show in years (and years), she sure has a lot to say.

In fact, Danielle recently aired her grievances to Daily Mail . In the interview, she started out by saying, “The current cast [of RHONJ ] is mostly manufactured. Teresa [Giudice] … you couldn’t put two objects in front of her and have her identify one of them.” She continued to rip into Teresa and said, “Wherever someone tells her to stand, whatever they tell her to say, whatever they tell her to do, then she does that and she really doesn’t care.” Oof.

Danielle went on to talk about her favorite topic: herself. She claimed, “I still care about it being real. I thought it was real.” Sure, girl. Danielle then said of her former castmates Teresa , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo , “I was the leader of that pack. I knew I was the strongest asset.” Which is why Bravo dropped you like a hot potato .

And Danielle couldn’t resist just getting one more jab in on current cast member and nemesis Margaret Josephs . Danielle claimed of the show, “To put it bluntly, it’s really fake. Margaret is probably the hugest problem with the entire cast. She’s an instigator and has a lot of problems, legal problems. I think she should be tending to them.”

Will we ever stop hearing from Danielle at this point? I hope so but it doesn’t seem likely. Somehow, despite being completely irrelevant to the housewives universe, she always finds a way to worm back in.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DANIELLE IS RIGHT? DO YOU THINK MARGARET IS FAKE? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE DANIELLE BACK ON RHONJ?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Danielle Staub Says Margaret Josephs Is “The Hugest Problem With The Entire Cast” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Slams Margaret For Being “An Instigator With A Lot Of Legal Problems” And Shades Teresa Giudice’s Intelligence appeared first on Reality Tea .