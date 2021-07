What is psychological safety and why do we need it now?. The world is different than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, as we all know. Personally, we also may have changed our opinions and values regarding certain issues, particularly physical space with others. What we are comfortable with, or our boundaries may be different now than they were before March of 2020. With many companies and workers returning to offices, whether it be full-time or hybrid models, there are bound to be many difficult social nuances to navigate.