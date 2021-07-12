Elite Dangerous Odyssey Delayed On Console As Frotiner Focuses On PC Issues
Frontier has delayed the upcoming release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on console in order for the team to hunker down and get the PC version in a state that is acceptable to its team and the players. As such, no new date or timetable has been revealed for the console release, with CEO David Braben simply state that only when the PC experience is "solid" will the console roadmap be more clear moving forward.www.mmorpg.com
