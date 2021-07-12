Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blues have 5 picks at 2021 NHL Draft

NHL
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarring a trade from General Manager Doug Armstrong, the St. Louis Blues will make five selections at the 2021 NHL Draft. The Draft will be held virtually for the second straight season and will begin with Round 1 on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Rounds 2-7...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Carl Gunnarsson
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Doug Armstrong
Person
Nolan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Network#The Blues#Nhl Draft#Espn2#Nhl Network#The Buffalo Sabres#The Montreal Canadiens#Det Rrb#The Detroit Red Wings#Nhl Expansion Draft#The St Louis Blues#Kraken#St Louis Blues Press#National Hockey League#Market Street Dream#Super Bowls#The Kentucky Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks fleece Edmonton in Duncan Keith trade

When the Chicago Blackhawks selected Duncan Keith in the second round of the 2002 NHL Draft, they made a franchise-altering decision. He literally went on to be one of the best defensemen of his era. He was the number one defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup three times. Individually, he won multiple Olympic Gold Medals, the Norris Trophy twice, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs once.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Signing Zach Parise After Buyout Seems Too Obvious

Before acquiring JG Pageau at the 2020 trade deadline, the New York Islanders were very close to swapping Andrew Ladd for Zach Parise. Now, almost two years later a potential reunion once again seems likely, allow me to explain. After the Stanley Cup came to a close, a buyout window...
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

The differing strategies of MLB front offices led to some unexpected picks in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets were the biggest beneficiaries of the draft projections blowing up from the start of the selectin process. Pittsburgh's choice to take...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vladimir Tarasenko's preferred next destination 'anywhere but St. Louis'

It is well-known by now that St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade, but the extent to which he will go to make sure that request is honored might still be a surprise. Unlike other standout players with trade protection who simultaneously demand a trade while holding their team hostage with a limited list of acceptable destinations, Tarasenko is reportedly taking an “anywhere but St. Louis” approach. The Athletic’s Arthur Staple writes that Tarasenko, who has a full No-Trade Clause in his contract, has nevertheless provided the Blues with a considerable list of teams that he would be OK with joining. Per multiple sources, Staple relays that the length of the list is “double-digits at least”. One team that is known to be on Tarasenko’s list of preferred destinations is the New York Islanders, although the salary-cap implications would be tricky for such a deal. It is unknown if other teams that have checked in – the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Washington Capitals – are also on the list, but the odds are in their favor. One way or another, Tarasenko will be dealt, putting an end to an injury saga that was resolved only once he went outside the organization to repair his shoulder. He should be fully healthy from this point, but with some doubt and a hefty contract, there is some concern about what the Blues will recoup in a trade, if anything. Some have speculated that they may need to attach their first-round pick in order to move the pricey veteran, while others believe he will be exposed in the Expansion Draft in hopes that the Seattle Kraken take him for free instead.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Bring us Ryan Suter

Nearly ten years after a free agency fiasco of epic proportions, one of the very same players who rejected the Flyers back then has yet again reached the open market. Well, two have, actually. The Minnesota Wild have bought out the contracts of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, both...
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
NHLNHL

Columbus Blue Jackets sign Mikko Lehtonen to one-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Lehtonen, 27, made his NHL debut in 2020-21, finishing with six assists, eight penalty minutes and 33 shots on goal,...
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLFOX 21 Online

UMD Defenseman Connor Kelley Picked By Blackhawks in 7th Round of NHL Draft

DULUTH, Minn.– The Bulldogs weren’t left out of the NHL Draft day action. UMD Defenseman Connor Kelley was selected in the seventh round Saturday afternoon by the Chicago Blackhawks at pick no. 204. The freshman totaled three goals and two assists. Along with four blocked shots last season for the...
NHLNHL

Saad agrees to five-year, $22.5 million contract with Blues

Forward, two-time Stanley Cup winner, was unrestricted free agent. Brandon Saad agreed to terms on a five-year, $22.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million. The 28-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, scored 24 points (15 goals,...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Suter, Parise not asked to waive NMC’s

According to Michael Russo, all signs are pointing to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin not asking Ryan Suter or Zach Parise to waive their no-move clauses before the protection list needs to be submitted by July 17 — forcing the team to protect those two players. [The Athletic]. In the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLNHL

CBJ signs forward Brendan Gaunce to one-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Brendan Gaunce to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Gaunce, 27, has registered six goals and 10 assists for 16 points with 47 penalty minutes in...
NHLrawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning trade Mitchell Stephens to Detroit Red Wings for pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded center Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2022 sixth round pick. Stephens was originally drafted 33rd overall in the 2nd round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. His pick was acquired when the Lightning traded down from the 28th overall pick in the 1st round with the New York Islanders. The Lightning also acquired a third round pick which they used to select Anthony Cirelli.
NHLchatsports.com

Avalanche eying two DU freshmen with the No. 28 pick of the NHL draft

In what could be a historic NHL draft for the NCAA, two incoming University of Denver defensemen might still be on the board if the Avalanche maintains the 28th pick in the first round on Friday night. Defensemen Shai Buium and Sean Behrens are ranked No. 20 and No. 24,...
NHLNHL

Vanecek traded to Capitals by Kraken, was picked in Expansion Draft

Goalie returns to Washington for second-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft. Vitek Vanecek was traded to the Washington Capitals by the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday for a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Capitals acquired the pick from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday in a trade for defenseman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy