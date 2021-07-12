Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Top 100 prospect to return to Ohio State this month, has Buckeyes very high on his list

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buckeyes have recruited the state of Tennessee well in recent years. A top Tennessee 2023 recruit loved his June Ohio State visit and will soon return.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#State Of Tennessee#State Visit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State basketball: Carmen’s Crew blows big lead

Carmen's Crew center Kosta Koufos (11) drives a lane against Men of Mackey's center Isaac Haas (44) during the second round of TBT at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio July 25. Carmen's Crew would go on to win the game 80-69. Ceb Carmens Crew 0727 003. The group of...
NBA247Sports

Report: Philadelphia 76ers sign undrafted free agent Aaron Henry

Aaron Henry was not selected in Thursday's NBA Draft but quickly landed a deal as a free agent. The Michigan State standout is signing a two-way deal with the Phildaelphia 76ers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After declaring for the draft last year, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Henry opted to return for...
allfans.co

Dabo Swinney just gave away the SEC’s entire plan for CFB expansion

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media as part of South Carolina Coaches for Charity event Tuesday evening and he was asked a plethora of questions. One of the most intriguing answers given by Dabo Swinney, though, had to do with his thoughts on conference realignment. Swinney said he...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Ohio State will move to the SEC

All this week, LGHL writers will be bring you articles focusing on their biggest and boldest predictions. Check out all of our “Bold Predictions” articles throughout the week HERE. Whether you disagree, let us know what you think in the comments below and on Twitter @Landgrant33. Full disclosure: I’ve been...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Big 12 commissioner makes allegations against ESPN

Conference expansion won’t just affect the SEC, but also the Ohio State football team. How the Big 12 navigates its inevitable implosion will affect them too. The news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big XII for the SEC, and what it means for college football has dominated websites, podcasts, and TV and radio talk shows. It certainly will affect the Ohio State football program too. Yesterday, things got even more compelling with the bombshell accusation Big XII commissioner Bob Bowlsby leveled at ESPN in a cease and desist letter sent to the network.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: The Quarterback room could get really crowded

The Ohio State football team got some very interesting news yesterday. All of a sudden, the quarterback room could become very crowded. Some interesting news about the five-star 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers broke Wednesday afternoon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ewers is “leaning” towards reclassifying, meaning he would join the 2021-22 Ohio State Football team. This could impact the plan for OSU’s quarterback room in the next few years.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: OSU center commitment is good for Wolverines

A recent commitment for Ohio State is actually good news for Michigan basketball as it pursues Tarris Reed Jr. Recruiting sometimes comes down to space when coaches are trying to fill out their rosters and address needs. That is particularly the case in basketball where coaches only have 13 scholarships to play with compared to 85 in football.
Ohio State247Sports

Country’s No. 1 TE includes Ohio State in his top schools

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry. Landing two outstanding tight ends from the class of 2022 was Wilson’s goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy