Press days aren't necessarily the most fun experiences for anyone, but when I got on Zoom recently to talk to Kevin Smith about the Netflix sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, he was excited. "I have been waiting to talk about this for two years," he said. "The moment I got the job, I was ready to do press. And every step of the way, like in the writer's room, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to talk about this.' When we saw animatics, I go, 'Oh, I can't wait to... Oh.' When we cast, everything we did, I couldn't wait to talk about and it was weird being involved in a project where you couldn't say anything."