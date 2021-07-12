Cancel
Pelosi focused on keeping NJ’s Democratic House seats, Murphy says

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi has her eye on New Jersey’s congressional delegation and the lines of its districts, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. “There’s an obvious amount of focus from her and there has been since I’ve been in this position and she and I go back and forth on this a lot,” Murphy said. “I would suspect that we’ll have even more specific discussions, but she has been laser focused on keeping our margins in New Jersey and has been really a very helpful ally at every step of the way.”

