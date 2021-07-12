Netflix Film 'Pray Away' Documents Abuses by Gay Conversion Therapy

In the years since streaming video began taking over the home entertainment landscape, it has received a good deal of pushback from traditional Hollywood. The larger streaming services have become, and the more money they have to throw around town, the harder it is to come by filmmakers who remain uncompromising...but until very recently, that list included Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan. Extolling the virtues of the "theatrical experience" has been a consistent refrain, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and studios started pushing bigger and bigger titles to direct home release via streaming platforms. That's nothing new for either, but particularly for Nolan, who has been known to release his movies in 70mm and then demand no changes be made, resulting in a situation where many cinemas can't screen them.