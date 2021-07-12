Cancel
Netflix Film 'Pray Away' Documents Abuses by Gay Conversion Therapy

By Claire Shaffer
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the trailer for Pray Away, a new documentary that investigates the abuse brought on by gay conversion therapy programs — featuring interviews with the program leaders themselves. The film centers on Exodus International, an Evangelical gay conversion program that began as a Bible study group between five...

