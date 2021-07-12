Cancel
Georgia State

College football recruiting: Where high-4-star EDGE Enai White stands with Ohio State, Georgia

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Imhotep Institute high-four-star Enai White is the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 39 overall prospect and No. 2 edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class, and a handful of elite programs are after him. Last Thursday on Bucknuts Morning 5, an Ohio State athletics podcast, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong broke down the top contenders in White's recruitment — the Buckeyes, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M — with OSU and the Bulldogs as a pair to keep eyes on.

