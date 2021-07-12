Where Is Hope on 'Virgin River' Season 3? Fans Worry That Annette O'Toole Is Leaving the Show

One of the most-awaited and anticipating television series titled “Virgin River” is all set to release another installment of it. Yes, we are talking about the fourth season of the series which has already taken place digitally on 09 July 2021. The fans of the show are quite happy and excited about the series. The previous three seasons were the big hits, the viewers have given so much love to the show. Several people are joined with the series from the first season. The show is containing a huge amount of drama and romance. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the new season of the series.