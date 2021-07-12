Where Is Hope on 'Virgin River' Season 3? Fans Worry That Annette O'Toole Is Leaving the Show
Virgin River isn't the same without the town gossip. While Hope (Annette O'Toole)'s presence is felt throughout season 3, the mayor of the town is physically absent, only showing up when she's video chatting with Doc (Tim Matheson). At the start of the season, the show sets up Hope's absence, telling us that she left town to visit her ailing aunt. Worry sets in when Doc learns that a hurricane is approaching the town where Hope is currently staying and he can't get a hold of her. Eventually, he's able to reach Hope but learns that the hurricane has delayed her return home even more.www.goodhousekeeping.com
