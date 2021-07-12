The Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receivers group could be the team’s biggest strength

Training camp is just a few days away and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be able to practice without any restrictions. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is arguably the most talented prospect the Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted in franchise history. Thus, it’s not surprising they are doing everything they can to ensure he’s in a position to succeed right out of the gate. Earlier this year, the Clemson product had a hamstring injury in minicamp. The team then proceeded to hold him back and limited his participation to ensure he was a full go in training camp.