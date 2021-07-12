Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receivers group could be the team’s biggest strength

By Ryan O'Bleness
Big Cat Country
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a couple of key players return, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receivers corps looks a little bit different as a group than it did in 2020. The Jaguars added reliable veteran Marvin Jones Jr., speedster Phillip Dorsett II and electric special teams ace Jamal Agnew through the initial free agency period. Additionally, Jacksonville selected Jalen Camp out of Georgia Tech in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signed Josh Imatorbhebhe as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, and added Laquon Treadwell and Pharoh Cooper as free agents in June.

www.bigcatcountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jets#Free Agents#American Football#Nfl Draft#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Trevor Lawrence is so amazing he’s making Tim Tebow look decent

Trevor Lawrence is making Tim Tebow look good during Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is building a great rapport with converted tight end Tim Tebow during training camp. Lawrence is perhaps the biggest reason why longtime college head coach Urban Meyer took the Jacksonville job....
NFLblackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on track to contribute in 2021

Training camp is just a few days away and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be able to practice without any restrictions. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is arguably the most talented prospect the Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted in franchise history. Thus, it’s not surprising they are doing everything they can to ensure he’s in a position to succeed right out of the gate. Earlier this year, the Clemson product had a hamstring injury in minicamp. The team then proceeded to hold him back and limited his participation to ensure he was a full go in training camp.
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars Day 1 training camp observations: Lawrence on target, Tempo remains high

The Jaguars’ first practice of training camp in 2021 was a hot one during the two-hour session in Jacksonville. Under a new regime led by head coach Urban Meyer, the feeling during the day was that of high energy and excitement as players get used to the high-tempo nature of a Meyer-led practice. That said, it was easy to see that plenty of players could feel the effects of the Florida sun, often utilizing the necessary water breaks in between periods.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Finding Fantasy Value with Wide Receivers on New Teams

Several wide receivers shifted teams ahead of the 2021 season, changing their projections and perceptions across the fantasy landscape. So, which of these players on new teams holds more value now? Which ones will bring bang for their buck and break out a tier above their ADP? Wide receiver fantasy value for players on new teams can be shown through their productivity and efficiency last season, along with their situations this season.
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence shows off arm strength, accuracy in Jaguars' training camp

Trevor Lawrence's second day of work turned out to be better than Wednesday's first day of training camp. He was accurate on deep throws and intermediate ones. As he walked on the field for the first open training camp practice for fans since 2019, he got the loudest cheers. And it remained that way throughout 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.
NFLFlorida Times-Union

Jaguars have most expensive offensive line and linebacker units in NFL

Aside from allowing the seventh-most sacks (44) last season, the Jaguars' offensive line is still heading into this season at the top of the league. Nope, they are not considered to be the most talented unit in NFL, but they are certainly the most expensive. According to OverTheCap.com, a site...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Posted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Signs New Contract With Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has signed a new contract with the Green Bay Packers. According to multiple reports, Rodgers signed a reworked deal that includes a year taking off his previous contract. Additionally, "Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers' signing bonus," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLwhdh.com

Patriots release veteran wide receiver on eve of training camp

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday released a veteran wide receiver on the eve of the start of training camp. The club announced that they released 29-year-old Devin Smith, a veteran of four NFL seasons. Smith spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy