The Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receivers group could be the team’s biggest strength
While a couple of key players return, the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receivers corps looks a little bit different as a group than it did in 2020. The Jaguars added reliable veteran Marvin Jones Jr., speedster Phillip Dorsett II and electric special teams ace Jamal Agnew through the initial free agency period. Additionally, Jacksonville selected Jalen Camp out of Georgia Tech in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, signed Josh Imatorbhebhe as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, and added Laquon Treadwell and Pharoh Cooper as free agents in June.
