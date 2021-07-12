Cancel
Supermarket rules for next week as government confirms July 19 lockdown easing

By Chiara Fiorillo
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
Shoppers can decide whether to wear a face mask in a supermarket or not (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has today confirmed that the final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown will go ahead on July 19.

Among the restrictions being removed are the face mask and social distancing requirements, meaning that going shopping in a supermarket might be a very different experience from what it has been like in the past year and a half.

Businesses, such as nightclubs, that have been closed since March 2020 will also be allowed to reopen.

The Prime Minister, however, urged everyone to proceed with caution and said the pandemic is not over yet.

The latest data, which shows an increase in the number of infections, mean there could also be more hospitalisations and deaths, he said.

Social distancing requirements will be scrapped (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that although face masks are not going to be compulsory, people are expected to still wear them in enclosed or crowded spaces, out of respect for others.

This also applies to supermarkets, as they will not be required to enforce any face mask measure from a legal point of view.

But supermarket chains will be able to decide whether they want to introduce their own regulations for customers and staff.

Sainsbury's chief executive has said it will be up to the individual - either customers or staff - to decide whether they want to wear a face covering.

Supermarkets can introduce their own rules in regards to coronavirus measures (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Roberts said he would consult with staff on their views, but highlighted the chain would not want to impose strict rules in this regard.

He said: "There are two very distinct points of view. One is customers and colleagues who can’t wait for the restrictions to lift and not to have to wear a mask for example, and others who are keen to continue to do that.

"I think in the end it will come down to the choices that individual customers and colleagues want to make. It is going to be driven by customer and by colleague choice."

He added: "We're clearly going to follow the Government advice, we’ll continue to listen to our customers and colleagues and we’ll respect and support the individual choices the customers and colleagues want to make."

Some supermarkets are calling for more detailed guidance from the government (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tesco is also said to be discussing an internal review into mask-wearing.

Other chains including Morrisons and Aldi are understood to be requesting more detailed guidance from the government.

The Health Secretary said he will continue to carry a face mask with him "for the foreseeable future".

He told Sky News: "For the foreseeable future I will be carrying a face mask with me, I think that’s a very responsible thing for anyone to do. As I have said, the pandemic is not over.

"If I’m in a crowded or enclosed space, I will wear a face mask. In fact I will wear one if I was next to someone or near someone that felt uncomfortable with others not wearing face masks.

"And that’s what I mean by personality responsibility."

Sajid Javid said he will continue to wear a face mask 'for the foreseeable future'

The Prime Minister said the roadmap will only be irreversible if people act with caution.

He said: "I hope that the roadmap is irreversible - we've always said that we hope that it will be irreversible - but in order to have an irreversible roadmap, we also said it's got to be a cautious approach."

Professor Chris Whitty also said it is essential to proceed "steadily and cautiously" to reduce the numbers of people becoming seriously ill.

Chris Whitty said people should continue to be cautious (Image: PA)

England's chief medical officer said: "There is extremely wide agreement that whenever we go through the next step, there is going to be what's called an exit wave - there will be a wave associated with that.

"The slower we take it, the fewer people will have Covid, the smaller the peak will be, and the smaller the number of people who go into hospital and die."

He added there was "no clear evidence" a further delay to lockdown lifting would make a difference to overall numbers.

"There is no such thing as an ideal date - all the possible dates have downsides," he said.

Under current modelling, the peak of the wave is not expected before mid-August, when there could be 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day, with deaths expected to reach between 100 and 200 per day, though there is a large amount of uncertainty.

