New spider names pay tribute to Neil Gaiman, Brandi Carlile, Peter Gabriel, and others
It’s New Spider Day. While not quite as exciting as New Frog Day, which is always a highlight when it hops into view, New Spider Day is another, slightly spookier opportunity to celebrate the incredible ability of Earth’s animals to persevere as their shit-ape neighbors continually work to destroy their mutual home. Now, on this New Spider Day, we have a few dozen renamed arachnids to show off, a few of which are named after author Neil Gaiman and musicians Brandi Carlile and Peter Gabriel.www.avclub.com
Comments / 0