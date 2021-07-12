You won’t believe how cheap this iPad is at Staples
While tablet deals aren’t rare, you shouldn’t let iPad deals expire without taking advantage of the discounts for Apple’s tablets, especially if the offers involve the latest versions of the mobile devices. If you’ve been planning to buy an iPad, you’re in luck because Staples is offering the 32GB, Wi-Fi model of the 8th-generation iPad at $30 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $299 from its original price of $329.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0