Aussie thriller The Dry proves that you don't need 10 episodes to tell a good small-town mystery

The popular Jungle Cruise attraction at various lands and worlds of Disney is a water ride, an animatronics showcase, a kitschy nostalgia trip, and a knowingly creaky joke machine, all at once. To this mix, the new Jungle Cruise movie adds a hall of mirrors. The ride was partially inspired by the 1951 adventure film The African Queen, wherein Humphrey Bogart escorts Katharine Hepburn down the Nile on a creaky boat. Now the ride has in turn inspired a 2021 adventure film wherein Dwayne Johnson escorts Emily Blunt down the Amazon on a creaky boat. It’s a distorted remake, told through a game of telephone that has passed the African Queen sensibility through (relatively) modern fantasy-adventure spectaculars like The Mummy and Pirates Of The Caribbean. Has the homage been maintained, or has it become one more optical illusion? Jungle Cruise sees no reason it can’t be both, and more. This is a Disney megaproduction, after all, with four roomy quadrants to fill.
