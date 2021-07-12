Aussie thriller The Dry proves that you don't need 10 episodes to tell a good small-town mystery

Judging by this toy it doesn’t look as though time has been kind to J. Jonah Jameson, but somehow this doesn’t really take anything away from the character, which J.K. Simmons has apparently confirmed that he’ll be taking on when it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seriously, was there anyone else that could do the part better? It does need to be said that it’s kind of amusing that no one is getting all bent out of shape over the toys that have come featuring a couple of characters from the upcoming Spider-Man movie. People were extremely upset when toys from Avengers: Endgame came out and kind of ruined a bit of the plot, but when thinking about it, Endgame had a lot more riding on it than the next Spider-Man movie does. But anyway, the figures that have come out don’t tell the whole story, but they do manage to reveal some of it since Jameson is one of the few characters in the Spider-Man story that has no powers and no special abilities but has still been one of Spidey’s biggest enemies throughout the years. His special quality is that he’s the editor of the same paper that Peter worked at in the comics, and has been anti-Spider-Man for a long, LONG time.