Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado couple find mountain lion under their back deck

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Actk5_0audQRDT00

July 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mountain lion was relocated after a couple found the 60-pound animal lurking under the deck of their home.

Lily Rutledge-Ellison said she and her boyfriend were alerted to the presence of something under their Englewood deck when their cat, Wesley, started acting unusually.

"We were walking with him and he went under the deck and came jumping out with a really bushy tail," Rutledge-Ellison told KDVR-TV.

She said her boyfriend looked under the deck and came face to face with a mountain lion.

"I was like, 'In Englewood? No way.' That's why I really didn't believe it was a mountain lion. I thought maybe a bobcat," Rutledge-Ellison said.

The couple summoned Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, who spent about five hours working to safely extract the cougar without harming the animal.

CPW officials said they decided to relocate the mountain lion since it had ventured so far into an urban area.

"The reason we chose to go hands-on with this mountain lion was because it was so deep in the heart of the city," Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez said in a CPW release. "We are glad this operation worked out so smoothly for that neighborhood and for the mountain lion. We'd like to thank the Englewood Police Department and Code Enforcement for assisting us in getting that lion out safely."

The mountain lion was taken to a safe location outside of town and released, CPW said.

Comments / 13

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Englewood, CO
Pets & Animals
Englewood, CO
Lifestyle
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Cat#Kdvr Tv#Cpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
UPI News

Police respond to loose bison in Ohio township

July 29 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio responded to an unusual situation when an escaped bison was spotted wandering around a community. The German Township Police Department said multiple calls came in reporting a bison on the loose in the community, and officers were concerned about the potential risk to drivers, pedestrians, children and nearby farmers.
TrafficPosted by
UPI News

Dutch driver uses truck to dunk tea bag into hot water

July 29 (UPI) -- A Dutch trucker took on a social media "tea bag challenge" and used his vehicle to drop a tea bag into a glass of hot water. Johan Groteboer, of Rijssen, said he saw Finnish truck drivers posting "tea bag challenge" videos on social media, so he decided to attempt his stunt with his 82-foot-long LHV, or long heavy vehicle.
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to canceled flight

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who claimed a $1 million lottery jackpot in Florida said she never would have bought the ticket if her flight home hadn't been canceled unexpectedly. Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, told Florida Lottery officials she spent more time than expected in Florida...

Comments / 13

Community Policy