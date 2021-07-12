Cancel
Health

ASCVD Risk in South Asians Far Exceeds Forecasts by Common Scores

By Shelley Wood
tctmd.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe predicted 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease among participants in the UK Biobank study, calculated using internationally accepted tools, was nearly identical for people of South Asian and European ancestry, but actual event rates over a decade of follow-up reveal that South Asians, in fact, experienced nearly twice as many events.

