US Rep. Val Demings Statement on Cuba Protest

Orlando, FL: Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) released the following statement:. Said Rep. Demings: “The voices of the Cuban people must be paramount. It is their nation’s future being decided. It is my hope that Cuba’s path will be one of democracy and unalienable human rights. I strongly support the peaceful protesters in Cuba as they struggle for their right to create their own future. I condemn all violent repression of the Cuban people by the current regime. Violence against protesters is unacceptable. The suppression of the free press is unacceptable. The Cuban people, like all people, deserve democracy, liberty, health, security, and prosperity. U.S. policy must support the protesters, their safety, and their right to self-determination.”