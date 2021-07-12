Cancel
Moab, UT

Tickets for sale for July Garden Dinner!

By DJ Majesty
kzmu.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Youth Garden Project (530 S 400 E) The Youth Garden Project, along with Brian Sward of the Moab Brewery, would like to invite you all out to a garden dinner the evening of Saturday, July 31st! Enjoy a multi-course meal prepared with seasonal ingredients harvested straight from the garden and from other local farms. Twinkling lights strung between the fruit trees, beautiful table settings, delicious food & beverages–an evening at the beautiful Youth Garden Project is sure to be a unique and special experience for locals and visitors alike.

