Mississippi State

Ole Miss' Doug Nikhazy goes to Cleveland, MSU's Allen to Miami

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 18 days ago
Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy was taken in the second round by Cleveland Monday. Joshau McCoy | Ole Miss

Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Day 2 of the Major League Baseball draft as he was taken by Cleveland in the second round with the 58th pick Monday.

Nikhazy, a left-hander from Windermere, Florida native known for a dominant curveball, earned the reputation as a fierce competitor during his Ole Miss career.

He went 12-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 142 strikeouts and 31 walks in 92 innings and earned first-team All-America honors by D1Baseball.com.

Slot value for Nikhazy’s pick is $1.22 million.

Tanner Allen, one of the stars of Mississippi State’s championship run, went to Miami in the fourth round with the 118th pick.

A senior right fielder from Theodore, Alabama, Allen was named SEC player of the year and hit .383 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Slot value for Allen is $487,900.

MSU pitchers Christian MacLeod and Eric Cerantola both went in the fifth round, Cerantola with the 139th pick to Kansas City, MacLeod with the 159th pick to Minnesota.

Ole Miss relief pitcher Taylor Broadway went in the sixth round at Pick No. 185 to the Chicago White Sox. His slot value is $261,600.

Four picks after Nikhazy’s selection San Diego drafted MSU signee James Wood, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound outfielder who played last season at IMG Academy in Florida.

Slot value for Wood’s pick is $1.10 million.

Wood is ranked the No. 6 overall high school prospect and the No. 1 outfielder by Perfect Game.

MSU signee Jordan McCants, the brother of Ole Miss outfielder TJ McCants, was taken in the third round with the 88th pick by Miami. His slot value is $678,600.

