Florida Governor: $30 Million to Improve Infrastructure
PERRY, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several grants totaling more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities. $29 million was awarded through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, $1.2 million through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program, $280,000 through the Competitive Florida Partnership grant program and $198,500 through the Rural Expansion Toolkit initiative.stl.news
