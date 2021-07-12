Cancel
Florida State

Florida Governor: $30 Million to Improve Infrastructure

By Maryam Shah
 17 days ago
PERRY, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise Florida Inc. (EFI) have awarded several grants totaling more than $30 million to improve infrastructure, community redevelopment and job creation in small and rural Florida communities. $29 million was awarded through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, $1.2 million through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program, $280,000 through the Competitive Florida Partnership grant program and $198,500 through the Rural Expansion Toolkit initiative.

