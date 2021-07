Mayor Francisco Dominguez Jr. moved back to his hometown of Beeville in 2016 and has been striving to do what is best for his community. “I am always trying to make the best decisions with all the issues that come up for the council,” he said. “I’m not in it for anything else. I think each councilman has their own area of expertise or what they’re passionate about, and the financial side is definitely one of my strongest points because of my experience.”