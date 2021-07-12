Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga County, NY

SARDELLA: St. Pierre making a home at the Spa, again

By Mike Sardella Special to the Saratogian
Saratogian
 18 days ago

I got my start as a fan of Saratoga Casino Hotel, then just known as Saratoga Harness, back in the mid 90’s. As a casual fan at first, I certainly recognized the regular names. Frank Coppola Jr, Dan Cappello Jr. They did most of the damage among local reinsmen, winning most of the driving titles at the Spa at the time. Those “top dogs” were joined in the majority of races by familiar faces Brian Cross, Scott Mongeon and Jay Randall. And when he wasn’t traveling, John Stark Jr was a consistent stalwart in the sulky as well. While there were several other drivers who called Saratoga home in those days, some of whom are still competing locally, there were others like Denis St. Pierre who have come and gone on numerous occasions.

www.saratogian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Saratoga Casino Hotel#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
WWD

Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre Is Running for It All

As a lifelong Vermonter whose schooldays started at daybreak by milking cows on the family farm, Elle Purrier St. Pierre personifies the small-town athlete chasing Olympic glory. However Rockwellian that might sound, in person she comes across with no airs, but unquestionably determined, quietly self assured and team-oriented. An 11-time...
SportsSaratogian

NYRA: NYRA announces 2021 Venezia Award finalists

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) today announced that voting for the 2021 Mike Venezia Memorial Award is now open to active jockeys in the continental U.S. They will choose among a distinguished group of finalists including Junior Alvarado, Julien Leparoux, Deshawn Parker, Gerard Melancon and Scott Stevens. Created...
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

NYRA: Essential Quality set for G1 Travers prep as the 1-2 favorite in G2 Jim Dandy

Godolphin’s Essential Quality has gone off as the favorite in six of his seven career starts. The reigning Champion 2-Year-Old has rewarded that confidence almost every time, notching six wins along with a competitive fourth-place effort in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby in May at Churchill Downs. This Saturday, Essential Quality will likely be the top mutuel choice again, with the 1-2 morning-line favorite headlining a six-horse field in the Grade 2, $600,000 Jim Dandy for sophomores going 1 1/8 miles at Saratoga Race Course.
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

ALL EYES ON ESSENTIAL QUALITY: Belmont Stakes winner’s ultimate summer target is the Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Since the days of the Civil War, Saratoga Race Course has been an iconic venue for showcasing the best racehorses in the sport. Today’s 58th running of the Jim Dandy Stakes is another example of that rich tradition as champion Essential Quality, coming off a victory in the Belmont Stakes, headlines a talented six-horse field in the Grade 2, $600,000 prep for the Travers Stakes at 1⅛ miles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy