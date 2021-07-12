SARDELLA: St. Pierre making a home at the Spa, again

I got my start as a fan of Saratoga Casino Hotel, then just known as Saratoga Harness, back in the mid 90’s. As a casual fan at first, I certainly recognized the regular names. Frank Coppola Jr, Dan Cappello Jr. They did most of the damage among local reinsmen, winning most of the driving titles at the Spa at the time. Those “top dogs” were joined in the majority of races by familiar faces Brian Cross, Scott Mongeon and Jay Randall. And when he wasn’t traveling, John Stark Jr was a consistent stalwart in the sulky as well. While there were several other drivers who called Saratoga home in those days, some of whom are still competing locally, there were others like Denis St. Pierre who have come and gone on numerous occasions.