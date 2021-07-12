Cancel
El Paso, TX

Sunday’s Storm Hits El Paso Hard W/ Rain, Hail & Power Outages

 18 days ago
El Paso got hit with another severe thunder and lightning storm yesterday, bringing heavy rain, hail, and even causing power outages across the city. Monsoon season in El Paso has officially begun, and it's wreaking havoc on roadways, homes, businesses and severely flooding our streets. This year's monsoon season, which generally runs from around mid-June to the end of September, is reminiscent of the 100-year storm that occurred in the 2006 flood.

ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Trash Like Couches Found In El Paso Storm Drains Help Cause Flooding

El Paso is trashy. No, not our behavior, that's a different article. We are a trashy town and we know that because of the flooding that has been seen over the past couple of weeks. After the historic rains and flooding of Storm 2006, El Paso officials and El Paso Water put a stormwater fee in place to address certain areas of town that saw catastrophic flooding. Over the ensuing years, collection ponds and pumps have been put into place and an entire neighborhood was razed because of the level of damage caused in 2006.
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM

TxDOT Wants To “Fix” I-10 At Downtown But Here’s What Their “Fix” Of Mesa Looks Like

If you drive on Mesa on the westside you know that it isn't an easy ride. Since before the pandemic, TxDOT road crews have been working to repave the vital west El Paso roadway after it took a beating during road construction on I-10. Traffic from I-10 was often diverted onto Mesa and it put a lot of stress and strain on a roadway that was not designed or built to handle the amount of traffic it saw during the years of I-10 construction.
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Driving In Sunday’s Scary Rainstorm Taught Me These 5 Lessons

On Sunday, July 18, all hell broke loose on El Paso's east central and far east sides of town. A wild rainstorm that dumped officially 1.5 inches of rain at the airport but much more unofficially all over the east sides of town caused all kinds of crazy flooding that most eastsiders say they've never seen before in their lives.
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Unbelievable Video Of El Paso Flooding On McRae

If you were listening to the weather forecasters on Sunday you probably thought eh, we're not going to get any rain. There was a maybe 10% chance of rain being forecasted but around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, all hell broke loose. The dark ominous clouds that began piling up on the horizon moved into town quickly and then seemed to stall over the east central part of town. The airport got an official 1.8 inches of rain but I live in that area and my backyard rain gauge registered 3 1/2 inches of rain. My back porch was more flooded than during the worst of Storm 2006. Things were crazy. Check out the video I shot while I was on Edgemere near Bassett trying to get home during the storm.
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Largest Balloon Fiesta In the Country a Short Road Trip Away From El Paso

Are you up for a fall adventure to the hot air ballooning capital of the world? Good, because this bucket list event is only about a 4-hour drive from El Paso. The largest balloon fiesta in the country and by far the biggest event in the state of New Mexico is making a fall comeback. After a challenging 2020 that forced its cancellation for the first time since 1972, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be taking off in October.

