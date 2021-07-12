Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Emmanuel Darnell Haines – Sexual Predator

osceolasheriff.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article5032 Caspian St Saint Cloud, FL 34771-7688 Osceola County. Sexual Battery by Adult on Adult Victim/Aggravating circumstances F.S. 794.011 (4)(b) The status and addresses of Sexual Offenders/Predators changes from day to day. If you have any questions, please contact the Osceola Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit at (321) 697-4371 between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm, Monday through Friday. You can also visit the FDLE website at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us or visit the Osceola Sheriff’s Office Offender Watch website at www.osceolasheriff.org.

www.osceolasheriff.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darnell#Race#Sexual Predator#The Osceola Sheriff#Fdle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Police: Missouri woman dumped car's owner at car wash

ATCHISON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, Terry Smith Jr. reported the theft of a 2011 Volkswagen Passat from the 1500 Block of Main Street in Atchinson, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Smith and the suspect...
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Girl, 5, is rescued by neighbors after yelling for help and banging on the windows after being 'kidnapped by monster' who lived across from her apartment where cops found her father dead

A five-year-old girl was rescued from her kidnapper, whom she called 'a monster,' after several days in captivity inside his Detroit apartment when a neighbor saw the child banging on a window and calling for help. The abduction of Maggie Millsap in late June took an even more sinister turn...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

California mom, 37, and her son, 14, are arrested 'after he accidentally shot his baby sister in the leg "but mom ignored it and kept driving home"'

A California woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after police say her 14-year-old son accidentally shot his 20-month-old sister in the leg inside their mother's car. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the mother, identified as 37-year-old Veronika Pyatt, continued driving home and then proceeded to unload...
Palm Beach County, FLComplex

Rapper Money Mitch Reportedly Dies by Suicide Following Shootout With Police

Rapper Money Mitch died this week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police, WPEC reports. He was 23 years old. The incident took place last Friday (July 23) in Lake Park, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it had Money Mitch under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation. While executing a traffic stop, the Atlanta rapper reportedly got out of an Uber that he was riding in and started firing at Palm Beach County deputies.
Pembroke Pines, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Arrests Made In Davie, Pembroke Pines Armed Robberies

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Four arrests have been made in a trio of armed robberies in Davie and Pembroke Pines. According to Pembroke Pines police, on Sunday, July 25th, Juqwan Brown, 18, Jamarian Brooks, 18, Verlantis Finnie, 18, and un-named juvenile worked in unison to steal a large quantity of high end from a Walgreens on Pines Boulevard. They then sprayed two of the employees with a chemical agent and hit them with bottles as they made their escape. All four fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima before police officers arrived. Pembroke Pines said their detectives discovered that the four were involved in an organized crime ring spanning throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County. The following Tuesday, they committed similar robberies at a Hobby Lobby and a Walgreens in Davie. Employees were sprayed with a chemical agent and merchandise was taken. Miami Police Detectives spotted the suspects’ vehicle about an hour after the last robbery occurred and all four were taken into custody. Pembroke Pines police said their detectives interviewed the suspects and obtained a confession. They are now are facing a variety of charges to include armed robbery, battery, and battery on persons 65 years of age or older.

Comments / 0

Community Policy