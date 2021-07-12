Cancel
NFL

Former NY Jets QB Mark Sanchez joins FOX as game analyst

By Michael Nania
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joining FOX as a game analyst, Mark Sanchez will be a weekly fixture on Sundays for the first time since he was the NY Jets’ quarterback. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez will be joining the FOX Network as a game analyst for the NFL on FOX.

