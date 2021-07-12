Kinetic names new VP of state government affairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kinetic has named Deana Perry as the vice president of state government affairs for Georgia.

Perry most recently served as executive director of the rural broadband program at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. In that role, she provided planning, deployment, and incentives for broadband services and other emerging communications technologies throughout the state.

“Perry’s deep experience in deploying fiber to rural areas is invaluable to Kinetic as we continue our multi-year $2 billion fiber investment and buildout across our 18-state footprint,” said Michael Foor, president of state operations in Georgia. “She knows how to work across multiple groups, both public and private, to make these projects happen. We could not be more excited about Perry joining Kinetic.”

In addition to her time with Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Perry also served as community and economic development representative for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, working with communities to develop broadband strategy and deployment plans with an emphasis on economic development in rural areas of northwest Georgia. Before that, she managed a $21 million broadband technology opportunities program grant through the Appalachian Valley Fiber Network, deploying over 500 miles of fiber in northwest Georgia and Alabama.

Perry holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University. She and her husband Tim, an attorney in Chattooga County, have one son and reside in Trion.