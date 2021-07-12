Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kinetic names new VP of state government affairs

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 17 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kinetic has named Deana Perry as the vice president of state government affairs for Georgia.

Perry most recently served as executive director of the rural broadband program at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. In that role, she provided planning, deployment, and incentives for broadband services and other emerging communications technologies throughout the state.

“Perry’s deep experience in deploying fiber to rural areas is invaluable to Kinetic as we continue our multi-year $2 billion fiber investment and buildout across our 18-state footprint,” said Michael Foor, president of state operations in Georgia. “She knows how to work across multiple groups, both public and private, to make these projects happen. We could not be more excited about Perry joining Kinetic.”

In addition to her time with Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Perry also served as community and economic development representative for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, working with communities to develop broadband strategy and deployment plans with an emphasis on economic development in rural areas of northwest Georgia. Before that, she managed a $21 million broadband technology opportunities program grant through the Appalachian Valley Fiber Network, deploying over 500 miles of fiber in northwest Georgia and Alabama.

Perry holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University. She and her husband Tim, an attorney in Chattooga County, have one son and reside in Trion.

Comments / 0

The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
904
Followers
58
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#Northwest Georgia#Vp#Buildout#Trion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tuscaloosa, ALbizjournals

Tuscaloosa leader named state's new finance director

The state will soon have a new finance director. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) to serve in the role, effective Aug. 1. He will succeed Kelly Butler, who is retiring. Poole, who was first elected to House District 63 in 2010, is a member of the Alabama...
Politicsuga.edu

Raulerson named UGA’s state government relations director

He will work to enhance the university’s relationships with state stakeholders. Blake Raulerson, a policy adviser to Gov. Brian P. Kemp and UGA graduate, has been named as the University of Georgia’s director of state relations, effective Aug. 2. “Blake will be a strong team member in the Office of...
Georgia Statemetroatlantaceo.com

Michael Parkerson Promoted To Interim Vice President For Government And Community Affairs At Georgia State

Michael Parkerson, who most recently was director of Government and Community Affairs at Georgia State, has been promoted to Interim Vice President of the office. He has been with Georgia State since 2018 and previously was associate vice president for government relations at Kennesaw State University. His office is the principal liaison between the university and elected officials and is responsible for overseeing communications and relations between Georgia State and local, state and federal government offices and legislative bodies.
PoliticsOn Common Ground News

Georgia Gov. Kemp names new appointments to various state boards + authorities

Here’s the list of Georgia leaders, professionals who will serve. ATLANTA—Governor Brian P. Kemp announced appointments to various state boards, authorities, commissions, councils, and other state organizations. Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers. Cynthia Trimble has practiced as a professional interior designer for over 37 years. She co-founded...
nj.gov

Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Announce Appointment of State Senator Chris A. Brown, Esq. to the Department of Community Affairs' Division of Local Government Services

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver today announced that State Senator Chris A. Brown, Esq. will join the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services as the Senior Advisor for Atlantic City Affairs, a newly created role in the Department. In this position, Brown will spearhead State initiatives in Atlantic City, including efforts to improve public safety, diversify the economy and create jobs, and improve social services.
Oklahoma Statecity-sentinel.com

State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, named state director for Women in Government

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, was recently chosen to be an Oklahoma State Director for Women in Government. Women In Government (WIG), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators. According to a legislative press release, “For more than 30 years, WIG has provided leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.”
Public HealthSpringfield Business Journal

Parson names new state health director

From “Terrorists” to Health? From Illinois? One of the most corrupt poorly ran states in America? Is he even a doctor? Kind of makes sense considering how our Government has responded to a virus. “Just 15 days to slow the spread”. This country is on the brink of collapse. 40% of small business GONE! Record drug overdoses. Worst work ethic in American history! All brought forth by corrupt politicians. My hope is that Dr. Williams left in disgust after seeing the response to a flu virus.
Economyinsidernj.com

ABC NJ Welcomes DeLuca as Director of Government Affairs

The Associated Builders and Contractors, New Jersey Chapter (ABC-NJ) today welcomed Derek DeLuca to the organization as Deputy Director of Government Affairs. DeLuca brings experience in both the legislative process and as a staffer on state and county level political campaigns. He is a graduate of Monmouth University with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Homeland Security and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.
Posted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Florida

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Washington Statekpug1170.com

Want to Name a New Ferry? The State Needs Help

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State wants your help naming a new ferry. Construction of a new hybrid electric Olympic Class ferry is set to start in 2022 and the Transportation Commission is seeking naming proposals from the public. Names should carry statewide or regional significance, be consistent with existing ferry...
Martinsville, VAWDBJ7.com

State board approves new name for community college

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Effective immediately, it’s Patrick & Henry Community College. Thursday afternoon, the State Board for Community Colleges approved the addition of an ampersand to the name of the Martinsville school, concluding a discussion that began a year ago. The new president of the college, Dr. Greg Hodges,...
Economynjbmagazine.com

Inspira Health Appoints Robin A. Walton as Vice President of Government and External Affairs

Mullica Hill-based Inspira Health announced the appointment of Robin A. Walton to vice president of Government and External Affairs, effective August 30. In this role, Walton will forge collaborative relationships on behalf of Inspira with local, regional, and state political representatives and government officials. She will also represent Inspira as a member on associations where public policy and advocacy are key goals, and counsel Inspira leaders on health care bills and legislation.
U.S. Politicscommerce.gov

Learn More and Apply Now: Communities Across Nation Can Apply for $3 Billion in Funding from President’s American Rescue Plan

On July 22, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced six programs, collectively called Investing in America’s Communities, that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will execute to equitably invest the $3 billion it received from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This EDA investment is the largest economic development initiative...
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Senné Promotes Clark Fonda to Executive Director of Government Affairs

BOSTON— The Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné announced the promotion of Clark Fonda to Executive Director of Government Affairs. Based in Washington, D.C. Fonda will expand upon his prior role to lead Government Affairs at Senné and will spend more time in the corporate headquarters, where he will spearhead all government affairs services for the firm including the Boston, Cambridge and the Greater Boston area. Fonda will also monitor city, state and federal policies and initiatives to determine which concerns may affect Senné’s work and client projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy