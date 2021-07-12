Cancel
Restaurants

Art Abounds at Minami Toronto, Aburi Restaurants' New Outpost by DesignAgency

By Quinn Halman
Interior Design
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to the vibrant cultural scene in Toronto’s downtown entertainment district, the Japanese restaurant Minami has landed on the East Coast and brought its eye-catching visuals with it. The Aburi Restaurant Group collaborated closely with local firm DesignAgency to transform the 4,600-square-foot space into a dynamic, day-to-night destination where every surface conveys a warm yet contemporary aesthetic. A drinks-focused venue, an installation of 90 gossamer red and orange painted fabric sheets softly billow from the ceiling in front of the wooden bar, mimicking the flicker of a fire. The movement of the overhead installation creates a sense of intimacy at the tables, which is further emphasized by plush leather seating and an arched backlit screen—made from a custom mix of glazes painted on sheer fabric—wraps diners in a soft glow. A favored artist of Aburi Restaurants, Japanese painter Hideki Kimura’s signature frogs, koi, and lotus flowers appear in a hand-painted mural mailed to Toronto where it was digitally scanned and applied onsite to the feature wall. A harmonious yet exciting mélange of colors, patterns, and textures, DesignAgency captures the layered intricacies of Minami’s food in its design.

