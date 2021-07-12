Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Ozark, MO

104 Arrowhead Estates Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

lakeexpo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Residence at Arrowhead" is distinctly positioned at the sought after 16-mile marker on the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks w 500 +/- ft of private natural limestone shoreline. Panoramic, 8 mile view of the community bridge & the main channel among mature trees & beautifully landscaped gardens offering privacy & just steps away from the water's edge. Main home of "Residence at Arrowhead" is 5,200 sq. ft. with four bdr., and 6 total baths. Master suite has generous space w comfortable seating area, separate his & her en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Designer gourmet kitchen w Viking Appliances, 450+ bottle climate-controlled wine cellar & billiard room w a private balcony overlooking the waterfall. Guesthouse is 1,100 sq. ft. in addition to an air fresco kitchen & 2-level Tuscany deck. 3rd home on the property w 125 ft. of extra lakefront & Hwy frontage on Bagnell Dam Blvd., is currently being rented, call for more details!

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Lake Ozark, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Tuscany#Arrowhead#Wine Cellar#The Community Bridge#Viking Appliances#Cellar Billiard Room#Guesthouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy