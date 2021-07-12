104 Arrowhead Estates Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

"Residence at Arrowhead" is distinctly positioned at the sought after 16-mile marker on the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks w 500 +/- ft of private natural limestone shoreline. Panoramic, 8 mile view of the community bridge & the main channel among mature trees & beautifully landscaped gardens offering privacy & just steps away from the water's edge. Main home of "Residence at Arrowhead" is 5,200 sq. ft. with four bdr., and 6 total baths. Master suite has generous space w comfortable seating area, separate his & her en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Designer gourmet kitchen w Viking Appliances, 450+ bottle climate-controlled wine cellar & billiard room w a private balcony overlooking the waterfall. Guesthouse is 1,100 sq. ft. in addition to an air fresco kitchen & 2-level Tuscany deck. 3rd home on the property w 125 ft. of extra lakefront & Hwy frontage on Bagnell Dam Blvd., is currently being rented, call for more details!