‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Roberston Embraces ‘Sameness and Our Differences’ on Date Night with Willie

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson took to her Instagram on Monday (July 12th) to post an adorable snapshot of her and her husband, Willie Robertson, enjoying a date night. “Opposites attract,” Korie proclaims in the post, which features the adorable Duck Dynasty duo wearing black and white outfits. Robertson also shares that she was going to just post with the typical date night caption, but was thinking about the “amazing finding” that all humans only off in their DNA by 0.1 percent.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

