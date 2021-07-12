‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Roberston Embraces ‘Sameness and Our Differences’ on Date Night with Willie
Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson took to her Instagram on Monday (July 12th) to post an adorable snapshot of her and her husband, Willie Robertson, enjoying a date night. “Opposites attract,” Korie proclaims in the post, which features the adorable Duck Dynasty duo wearing black and white outfits. Robertson also shares that she was going to just post with the typical date night caption, but was thinking about the “amazing finding” that all humans only off in their DNA by 0.1 percent.outsider.com
Comments / 0