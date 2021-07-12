Cancel
Best Country at 97kg - Russia Levels Above USA

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Olympic Games approach, we're going through a series of articles looking at what countries are historically the best at each Olympic weight. In this article, we’ll look at 97kg by analyzing the results from the World Championships and Olympic Games since 2000.

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
SportsNewsweek

Olympic Ceremony 2021 Order of Countries: When Is Team USA Appearing?

The U.S. is slated to be among the last three countries to appear in the parade of athletes at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said: "Teams from the upcoming host countries of the corresponding Games will now march immediately before the current host delegation, which traditionally closes the athletes' parade."
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Simone Biles gets off to shaky start as Team USA fail to win qualifying round - for first time since 2010 - and come second behind Russia: US medal haul stands at TEN after swim team bag six in their best start ever

Simone Biles had a rare off day on Sunday as Team USA failed to win a qualifying round for the first time since 2010 and finished second behind Russia. Biles was left long faced after a shaky performance which saw her penalised on both floor and vault as her team finished on 170.526, behind their rivals on 171.629.
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Olympics Latest: Pole vaulter Kendricks positive for COVID

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. Kendricks’ dad posted on social media that his son...
Swimming & Surfingdailyjournal.net

Olympics Latest: Caeleb Dressel wins gold in 100m freestyle

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Living up to the hype, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel has claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career. Dressel held off the defending Olympic...
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

Olympic Predictions - Men's Freestyle

Men’s Freestyle at the Olympics starts Tuesday, August 3rd at 10pm (ET). The world’s best wrestling will be featured in Tokyo as each bracket has numerous world/Olympic champions and medalists. Before the action takes place, take a look at the FloWrestling team’s picks for every weight in men’s freestyle below.
Tennisdailyjournal.net

Caeleb Dressel goes for more gold on Day 7 of Tokyo Games

TOKYO — Caeleb Dressel is expected to be the star of Day 7 at the Tokyo Games as he seeks his third gold medal in Friday night coverage of the Olympics. The U.S. women’s soccer team plays Netherlands in a rematch of the World Cup final, and Allyson Felix can become the most decorated female Olympian in track and field.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Wolf wins Japan's 8th Tokyo judo medal

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Aaron Wolf has won Japan’s eighth gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating South Korea’s Cho Gu-ham 5:35 into golden score for his first Olympic title in the men’s 100-kilogram division.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

USA men take fifth in Olympics team gymnastics final; Russia wins

TOKYO—Yul Moldauer knew no one expected the U.S. men's gymnastics team to earn a medal in Monday's team finals at the Tokyo Olympics. "Do you believe in miracles?'' he said. "That's the approach we're going to have.''. The Americans didn't come away with a medal, finishing in fifth place—exactly where...
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in such...

